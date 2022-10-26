Rain and snow showers for most of Wednesday

TODAY: Snow showers will be present across the region today with some stray valley rain showers starting in the morning hours around 8 to 10am and continuing all the way into the late evening hours. Most showers will stick towards the mountains of central ID, SE ID, and western WY with stray and isolated rain and snow showers for the valleys. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are going to be across the region for Thursday with maybe a stray snow shower in the early morning hours, but overall, most of the rain and snow will be out of the region. Winds will be a lot calmer with only slight breezes between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will stay in the upper 30's and lower 40's.



LONG TERM: We will stick with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the week and also into the weekend. We aren't looking for mixed showers to come back until we get into the next work week on Monday and Tuesday. Winds are going to stay pretty calm for the long-term future. High temperatures start to slightly increase on Friday and into next weekend. High's reach the upper 40's and lower 50's by for Saturday and Sunday before falling back to the upper 30's and lower 40's for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week