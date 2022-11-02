A few snow showers Wednesday night, mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with chilly temperatures

Wednesday night into Thursday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow with an overnight low in the lower 20’s. Winds around 10mph, with gusts at 10-20 mph.

Thursday, partly cloudy with a high in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. North-northeast wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance of snow. A high in the upper 30’s with gusty winds at 15-30 mph. Scattered snow showers likely before midnight, a low around 33°. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph overnight.

Saturday, rain and snow with highs in the mid 40’s.