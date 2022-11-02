Skip to Content
A few snow showers Wednesday night, mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with chilly temperatures

Wednesday night into Thursday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow with an overnight low in the lower 20’s. Winds around 10mph, with gusts at 10-20 mph.

Thursday, partly cloudy with a high in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. North-northeast wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance of snow. A high in the upper 30’s with gusty winds at 15-30 mph. Scattered snow showers likely before midnight, a low around 33°. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph overnight.

Saturday, rain and snow with highs in the mid 40’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

