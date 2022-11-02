Calmer winds and southern showers possible

Cold front with heavy winds overnight (74 mph gusts in Idaho Falls) bringing overnight moisture turning to snow for the early commute and cold air settling in to clear us out for later and tomorrow. Chance of showers to the south 40% today and clearing for some upper valley communities to bring some sun this afternoon. Winds are calmer with only a morning advisory for now 20-30mph gusts from SW.

Highs around 40-42 today and 38 in Soda Springs with showers around under the last wake of the front.

Tonight lows in the mid 30's with a shower chance east and south of Idaho Falls. Highs tomorrow will remain in the 40's and then artic air makes a return to drop temps in the teens and singles for western Wyoming - 7 in Jackson. Shower chances are back for Friday and mainly Saturday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather