Stormy weather arriving Friday afternoon and Saturday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT
SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulation of 3 to 8 inches, with
    up to 12 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no
    accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as
    high as 50 mph.
  • WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad
    Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border
    Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton Hill,
    Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper Basin.
  • WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
    bring down tree branches.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
    possible, even with snow being wet.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Idaho Falls…Rexburg…St Anthony…INL and Craters of
    the Moon. This also includes I 15 from Idaho Falls northward.
  • WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
    vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and
    outbuildings is expected, along with potential power outages.
    Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and reduced visibility,
    especially along I 15 north of Idaho Falls, is expected.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

