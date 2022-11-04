High Wind Warning for Saturday

An approaching cold front arrives in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Scattered snow and rain showers for late Friday and early Saturday. With another round of wet weather arriving late Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for the Snake River Plain, Saturday, from midnight to 9 p.m. The National Weather Service has also issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for our local mountains.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

9 PM MDT SATURDAY…

of the Moon. This also includes I 15 from Idaho Falls northward. WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is expected, along with potential power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and reduced visibility,

especially along I 15 north of Idaho Falls, is expected.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS

EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…

with up to 14 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad

Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton Hill, Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper Basin. WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

bring down tree branches. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are

possible, even with snow being wet.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT

SATURDAY…