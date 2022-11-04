High Wind Warning for Saturday
An approaching cold front arrives in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Scattered snow and rain showers for late Friday and early Saturday. With another round of wet weather arriving late Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for the Snake River Plain, Saturday, from midnight to 9 p.m. The National Weather Service has also issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for our local mountains.
HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 PM MDT SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Idaho Falls…Rexburg…St Anthony…INL and Craters
of the Moon. This also includes I 15 from Idaho Falls
northward.
- WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is expected, along with potential power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and reduced visibility,
especially along I 15 north of Idaho Falls, is expected.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulation of 3 to 9 inches,
with up to 14 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no
accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
- WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad
Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton
Hill, Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper
Basin.
- WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
possible, even with snow being wet.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT
SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total accumulation of 10 to 20
inches with spotty higher amounts near 25 inches closer to the
ridgetop. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected for the
Stanley Basin. Winds gusting over 50 mph, especially at
highest elevations.
- WHERE…Stanley, Clayton, Banner Summit, and the Frank Church
of No Return Wilderness.
- WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
expected, even with snow being wet.