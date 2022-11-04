Winter Storm and High Wind Warnings

A winter storm will make for a messy weekend starting this morning for mountains and pushing winds to 30mph and temperatures struggle to get to 40 for most. Low 30's and snow develop above 5000" with accumulations of 8"+ for mountain areas. High wind warning tonight for the central Snake River plain so be warned of 50+ mph winds like earlier this week. Travel will be tricky and it will be cold and frozen with snows overnight accumulating.

