Dry and cold for the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be across the region with no chances for any snow. Winds are expected to be calm. Low temperatures get down into the lower 10's and positive and negative single digits.



TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday, yet we aren't expecting any snow showers with any of this cloud cover. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the lower 30's.



LONG TERM: Mostly sunny skies will be back for Sunday and into the beginning of next week. We could see stray snow showers in our local mountains especially in western WY for Monday, but overall, we aren't looking for good snow showers to return until late next week on Thursday or Friday. Winds will be light for the long-term forecast. High temperatures slightly decrease back into the mid to upper 20's for Sunday and will stay there for the work week too next week.