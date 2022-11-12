Cold, but mostly sunny for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be found across the region with a slim chance of stray snow showers mainly across the Magic Valley. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits and lower 10's.



TOMORROW: We will have mostly sunny skies in store for Sunday with only slim chances of stray snow showers by Yellowstone and the Continental Divide. Winds stay light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures decrease a little bit into the upper 20's.



LONG TERM: Mostly sunny skies continue with us into the work week. We look more slim snow chances around Yellowstone and the Tetons for Monday. Isolated snow showers come back into the region for Thursday and Friday and most look to be for our local mountains. Winds will remain light up until the end of the week. High temperatures stay in the upper 20's until Friday when high's could get into the low to mid 20's by next weekend.