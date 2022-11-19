Sunny, but very cold for Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear conditions are expected across the region with no chances for any snow. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the single digits both positive and negative with wind chills expected below zero.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny conditions are ahead for Sunday with a chance for fog around western WY. No snow showers are expected at all. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. High temperatures reach the upper 20's.



LONG TERM: Mostly sunny conditions continue into the work week until Wednesday. We will look for some isolated snow showers in our local mountains with a stray snow shower possible for the valleys on that day. Dry conditions follow from Thursday into next weekend. Winds look to remain calm overall for the next couple of days. High temperatures will slowly increase during the work week by about one or two degrees each day. By next Saturday, we could see high's in the upper 30's and even lower 40's.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST MONDAY for Lemhi County.