Dry with a slight warm up to begin the week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be found across the region tonight with no chances of any snow showers. Winds will be calm. Low temperatures go back down into the single digits both positive and negative.



TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Monday to start the week, but none of the cloud cover should produce any snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures take a slight increase into the lower 30's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions continue up until Wednesday when we will have isolated snow showers hit our local mountains and stray snow showers rolling into the valleys. Dry conditions follow with snow showers not expected to return until the following Sunday or Monday. Winds will be light for the long term. High temperatures slowly increase throughout the week with high's reaching the upper 30's and lower 40's for next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST MONDAY for Lemhi County.