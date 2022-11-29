More snow on the way

Tuesday night, a chance of snow with cloudy skies. A low around the mid to upper teens.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of snow with cloudy skies and highs in the lower 30’s. Winds at 10-15 mph, with more scattered snow showers for Wednesday night.

Thursday, snow showers mainly for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 30’s with gusty winds. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with 1-3" of new snowfall possible.

More snow for Thursday night with lows in the lower 20’s. 1-3" of new snow possible. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday, gusty winds with a chance of snow and mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 30°, with another 1-2" of new snow possible.