Published 7:15 AM

Winter Storm Warnings and snow today

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley,
Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
 
 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
  inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind
  gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and
  drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
