More snow into Sunday

As the overnight storm moves out, cold air and SW winds 10-20 mph lock down the temperatures with single digit and below zero wind chills. Highs today with some sun pushing through will be in the low to mid 20's in the valley. Everything that has flown and blown will freeze with ease, and real estate shrinks due to local icebergs. Slick roads, black ice, hazardous roundabouts and wipeout zones along roadsides and on secondaries remain problems for the region.

Avalanche warning above Island with loose snow - Gallatin County, MT. Warnings and advisories expire mid-morning and temps will go from 17 to 22 only today in Idaho Falls.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather