Snow, rain showers for Friday and this weekend

We’re going to see another push of wintry weather move through this weekend. Starting Friday and lasting off and on through Sunday.

Overnight, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. An overnight low will drop down to 16°. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday, snow and rain showers with highs in the lower to mid 30’s. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. For Friday night, snow is likely, with lows around the lower 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday, Snow showers with a high near 35°. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Saturday night we’ll see more snow showers with a low around the mid 20’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. A high in the lower 30’s. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY…

WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times above 6000 feet MSL.

Light to moderate mixed precipitation below 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet with 1 to 4 inches possible below 6000 feet. WHERE…Northeast mountains from Driggs north to Henrys Lake.

WHEN…From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

