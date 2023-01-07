Rain and snow showers are back for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be across the region tonight. Foggy conditions are possible across central ID and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's and lower 20's.



TOMORROW: Snow showers with a few valley rain showers will pass through the region in the afternoon after a mostly cloudy morning. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the 30's.



LONG TERM: Mixed showers become a lot more scattered across the region for Monday and Tuesday before drying up on Wednesday. Accumulation looks to be around 2-4 inches for the valleys with 4-12 inches expected for the mountains by the end of Tuesday. With the exception of a few stray snow showers hanging around, conditions stay mostly dry heading into next weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy for Wednesday before calming down again. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 30's and lower 40's to start the week before slowly cooling down to the 30's to end the week.