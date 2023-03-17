Sunny with light winds this weekend 

Temperatures are still below average, but we’re working in sunny skies and light winds for Saturday. Clouds start to roll in for Sunday and wet weather will return this Monday.

For Saturday, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows in the mid to lower teens.

Increasing clouds for Sunday with highs around 40°.

A slight chance of snow for Sunday night with lows in the mid 20’s.

For Monday, we’ll see a chance of snow and rain throughout the day. Cloudy skies and highs around the lower 40’s.

Tuesday, scattered snow and rain showers, with highs in the upper 30’s.