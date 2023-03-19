Scattered Rain and Snow showers overnight continuing into Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions will be with us for the evening and late-night hours. Scattered rain and snow showers come in for the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 20's.



TOMORROW: Scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers will be with us for the morning hours with isolated mixed showers for the afternoon. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get back into the upper 30's.



LONG TERM: Tuesday will have isolated snow showers up by the Continental Divide and Upper Snake River Plain before we have more scattered mixed showers coming back for Wednesday. Scattered snow showers carry us into Friday before we have leftover showers for Saturday and finally clear up next Sunday. Winds will be very breezy this week particularly on Tuesday and Friday between 15-25 mph. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30's until we reach the end of the week where high's could drop into the 20's for next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY for Bear River Range and Island Park.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY for Lemhi County.