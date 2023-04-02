Scattered snow for Monday and Tuesday

Our un-settled weather continues with snow and gusty winds, as an area of low pressure moves through Nevada and Utah.

Overnight, a chance of snow with a low in the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain. SW winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

For Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and highs in the mid 30’s. Winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. There’s the potential for some moderate to heavy bands of snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A chance of snow for Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30’s. North winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY…

WHAT…Periods of moderate snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 9 to 15 inches above 6500 feet with 4 to 9

inches below 6500 feet.

accumulations of 9 to 15 inches above 6500 feet with 4 to 9 inches below 6500 feet. WHERE…Southeast Highlands.

WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON MDT MONDAY…