today at 5:52 PM
Published 3:59 PM

Scattered snow for Monday and Tuesday

KIFI Weather

Our un-settled weather continues with snow and gusty winds, as an area of low pressure moves through Nevada and Utah.

Overnight, a chance of snow with a low in the lower 20’s for the Snake River Plain. SW winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

For Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and highs in the mid 30’s. Winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. There’s the potential for some moderate to heavy bands of snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A chance of snow for Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30’s. North winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Periods of moderate snow expected. Total snow
    accumulations of 9 to 15 inches above 6500 feet with 4 to 9
    inches below 6500 feet.
  • WHERE…Southeast Highlands.
  • WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT MONDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
    inches.
  • WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
    Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
    Salmon.
  • WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Michael Coats

Chief Meteorologist

