Cold front with shower chances today

Mostly sunny and highs around 79-80 today with a cold front bobbing and weaving its way through to push the winds around 10-20mph. This allows a chance of showers and storms to continue today in the afternoon. High yesterday in Idaho Falls was 85, and it will be noticeably cooler into tomorrow, from the upper 70's today and low 70's tomorrow. Rebounding temps for this weekend and the first ISU home game with tailgate temps in the upper 70's for Saturday afternoon. We start with 50's and mild conditions with clouds this morning and more sun showing up with the cold front and breezes today.

