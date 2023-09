We have high pressure overhead for this weekend. We expect above average temperatures with highs close to 80°. Starting Monday afternoon, we begin to see low pressure and wet weather seep into the area. This is the start of cooler, windy and wet weather.

Overnight lows in the mid 40’s. Light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.