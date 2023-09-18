Skip to Content
Breezy with a few thunderstorms for Monday evening; more scattered storms for Tuesday and Wednesday

today at 4:23 PM
Published 3:42 PM

A front is moving out of the north this evening. Along that front, we’re seeing a few thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains and foothills. A few thunderstorms are possible Monday night, in areas of the Snake River Plain.

Tonight, we’ll see a few thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. An overnight low around 50°. Winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Tuesday morning, with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A high in the mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain. SW winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70’s. South winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Thursday, a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near the lower 60’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

