Cooler and windy and Fall falling in

We're still going to be warm today around mid 70's and some sun, but the wind will create some haze pulling smoke from Oregon fires. W 20-30mph. Colder air and front will wedge it self against us significantly late week and storms take over. A 20+ degree drop in highs for the valley for highs in the 60's and possibly upper 50's, just before the arrival of fall on Saturday. This rain event i expected to create off and on showers and amount to around .5" of rain for the valley late Wednesday and through Friday, depending on the timing of the system. A slow rise in temperatures by end of the weekend starts, taking us to average highs - around 75.

