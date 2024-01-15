Wind chill warning again tonight for eastern Idaho. Sky clearing into the day today and plenty of snow on the ground, cold night ahead with lows below zero again and winds making it feel like 25 below.

We have another system to jolt us into January by early Wednesday and that will put some more snow 2-6" in the mountains and hills, but the valley stays in the 1-2" range through Wednesday afternoon. Shovel now and scrap it away before we pack it on and freeze.

High Tuesday slide back to the upper teens ahead of another storm Wednesday bringing us back to the 30's. 1-2" of snow in valley. 2-4" mountains.