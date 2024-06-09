Thunderstorms and gusty winds to start out the week

A cold front from the west is helping to produce gusty winds and thunderstorms for Sunday night and early Monday.

For Sunday night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight. A low temperature around 57°. South southwest winds around 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Drier weather for Monday. Partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday, sunny with a high in the lower to mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.