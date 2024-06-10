Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds

Mostly clear for Monday night with a few thunderstorms. A low temperature in the lower 50’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny and breezy for Tuesday. A high temperature in the mid 80’s in the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

More wind for Wednesday, with sunny skies. A high near the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. South winds around 10 to 156 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.