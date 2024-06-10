Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 4:18 PM

Mostly clear for Monday night with a few thunderstorms. A low temperature in the lower 50’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny and breezy for Tuesday. A high temperature in the mid 80’s in the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

More wind for Wednesday, with sunny skies. A high near the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. South winds around 10 to 156 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content