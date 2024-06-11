Sunny and breezy for the mid-week

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Sunny for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid 80’s. South-southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday, sunny with a high near 88°. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Flood Statement: National Weather Service Pocatello ID

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Idaho: Teton River near Driggs affecting Teton County.

Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON…