Sunny and breezy for the mid-week
Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50’s. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.
Sunny for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid 80’s. South-southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday, sunny with a high near 88°. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Flood Statement: National Weather Service Pocatello ID
The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Idaho: Teton River near Driggs affecting Teton County.
Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON…
- WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
- WHERE…Teton River near Driggs.
- WHEN…Until early Saturday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Livestock and pasture land will be flooded.
Cache Bridge boat ramp is under water.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- At 12:00 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 4.6 feet.
- Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM MDT Tuesday was 4.6 feet.
- Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.6 feet tomorrow morning. However, there is some uncertainty, the warmest temperatures don`t occur until Thursday this week. The snowpack is quickly diminishing, which would lend to the peak already happening or occurring tomorrow afternoon. However, if there is enough snow, the peak may actually occur late Thursday into Friday. By the weekend colder temperatures are very likely, which will bring a downward trend in river flows.
- Flood stage is 4.2 feet.
- Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.7 feet on 06/23/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood