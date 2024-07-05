Skip to Content
A warm and breezy weekend with very HOT temperatures next week

A disturbance out of Montana is once again driving in more wind across our region for this weekend. We’ll also see a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny for Saturday morning and midday, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds around 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

More winds for Sunday with mainly sunny skies. A high temperature in the mid 80’s with NE winds around 10 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Highs in the lower 90’s for Monday, under sunny skies.

