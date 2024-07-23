Heat and thunderstorms for Wednesday
For Tuesday night there still some patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 61°. Light winds around 5mph.
Areas of smoke for Wednesday. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A high near 97° for Idaho Falls, close to 100° for Pocatello. Winds from the southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
For Thursday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high in the lower 90’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Temperatures around 100 expected.
- WHERE…Wood River Foothills, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava
Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower
Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region,
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 410, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
- IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the
afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near
thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts.
- THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.
- OUTFLOW WINDS…45 to 55 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.