Heat and thunderstorms for Wednesday

For Tuesday night there still some patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 61°. Light winds around 5mph.

Areas of smoke for Wednesday. A chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A high near 97° for Idaho Falls, close to 100° for Pocatello. Winds from the southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

For Thursday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high in the lower 90’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures around 100 expected.

Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain. WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT

WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 410, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF. IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the

afternoon and evening. Besides gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms, frequent lightning can increase wildfire starts. THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

OUTFLOW WINDS…45 to 55 mph possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho: