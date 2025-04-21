Sunny and breezy for Tuesday

The wind advisory expires Monday evening, but we’ll see some wind carry over into Tuesday. Overnight look for some blowing dust with a low temperature around the lower 30’s. Winds will be decreasing slowly overnight, with the speeds around 20 mph, decreasing to around 10-15 mph.

For Tuesday, sunny with highs around the lower 60’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday, a front arrives with a slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy with a high near 65°.

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.