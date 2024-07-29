Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Light showers and haze expected on Tuesday

By
today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:08 PM

A low pressure system is making its way across the pacific northwest, bringing with it a high chance of precipitation for your Tuesday. Tuesday the majority of the region can expect light showers throughout the day, but the system will clear up within 24 hours. Expect the hazy conditions to continue over the next week as crews continue to battle wildfires throughout the region. Temperatures will stay in the high seventies to low eighties over the next 24 hours. But those temps are picking back up by the end of your work week. Expect temperatures in the nineties by this weekend.

Southeast Idaho is also under a red flag warning for the foreseeable future due to the high heat and dry conditions. This means campers and people outdoors should avoid starting fires when recreating.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content