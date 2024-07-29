Light showers and haze expected on Tuesday

A low pressure system is making its way across the pacific northwest, bringing with it a high chance of precipitation for your Tuesday. Tuesday the majority of the region can expect light showers throughout the day, but the system will clear up within 24 hours. Expect the hazy conditions to continue over the next week as crews continue to battle wildfires throughout the region. Temperatures will stay in the high seventies to low eighties over the next 24 hours. But those temps are picking back up by the end of your work week. Expect temperatures in the nineties by this weekend.

Southeast Idaho is also under a red flag warning for the foreseeable future due to the high heat and dry conditions. This means campers and people outdoors should avoid starting fires when recreating.