Windy and sunny with patchy dust

Sunny and wind advisory today for the majority of the Snake River Plain. Dust flying could affect travel along I-15 and highs will be around 60. You can expect stray showers possible and patchy dust with winds gusting to 45. We are starting the morning with milder temps, around 40 with 15-20 mph winds making it a lot cooler. Grab sunglasses for debris in wind with patchy dust and jackets, too. Winds will make 57 feel cooler.

Warmer into tomorrow and pushing to the 60's and even 70's on the futuretrack outlook for the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather