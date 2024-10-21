Partly sunny with high temps in the 50’s and 60’s

A bit breezy for Monday evening, with partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20mph.

Partly sunny for Tuesday, with a high near 60° for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 65°. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night, an area of low-pressure swings through the region. Showers are likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low in the mid 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday, there is a chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 50°.