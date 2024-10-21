Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Partly sunny with high temps in the 50’s and 60’s

slot0
KIFI
By
today at 5:46 PM
Published 5:12 PM

A bit breezy for Monday evening, with partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20mph.

Partly sunny for Tuesday, with a high near 60° for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 65°. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night, an area of low-pressure swings through the region. Showers are likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low in the mid 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday, there is a chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 50°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content