Quick storm arrives late Wednesday

Partly cloudy and windy for Wednesday as a cold front approaches. A high temperature near 65°. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

For Wednesday night there will be rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 35°. Scattered snow in the higher elevations. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

For Thursday there is a slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 9am, then gradually ending. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.