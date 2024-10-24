Skip to Content
Freezing lows for Friday morning with nice Fall weather for the afternoon 

today at 6:11 PM
Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, with a low around 25°. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. 

A sunny Friday, with highs in the Snake River Plain reaching the upper 50’s. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5-10 mph in the afternoon. 

Sunny again for Saturday with a high in the mid 60’s. East winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. 

Mostly sunny this Sunday with a high near the upper 60’s. 

