Freezing lows for Friday morning with nice Fall weather for the afternoon 

Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, with a low around 25°. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

A sunny Friday, with highs in the Snake River Plain reaching the upper 50’s. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunny again for Saturday with a high in the mid 60’s. East winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny this Sunday with a high near the upper 60’s.