Wet and windy morning then partly cloudy

Cold front overnight brought some gusty winds in the middle of the night. 40mph and even blowing rain along he interstate makes for lousy visibility. We've got remaining showers north and to the east and into western Wyoming to start Thursday. Winds will help clear out the clouds and we'll have a partly cloudy afternoon. Shower chances exit the forecast until Monday. So the forecast temps jump up again for the weekend and back into the 60's. But first, a chilly Thursday and 40's to near 50 today and lows overnight tonight will be coldest we've seen probably so far this season. 20's tomorrow morning. Big coats are a must, or just stay in the bed and eat chili.

