Nice weekend ahead of storm for Monday and Tuesday  

Passing clouds for Friday night with clearing skies for Saturday.

Overnight, increasing clouds throughout the region with a low around 33°. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday will be sunny with a high in the lower 60’s. Light winds from the southwest around 5mph.

Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with a high near 67°. Increasing winds as a cold front approaches. Winds from the southwest around 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Scattered rain and mountain snow for Monday. High temperatures in the lower 50’s for the Snake River Plain.

More scattered rain and snow for Tuesday. Partly cloudy with a high in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain.