Much cooler weather pattern starts tonight

As we approach the last few days of October... Mother Nature is finally sending the cooler weather for good with a major pattern change. While the milder weather has been nice, this will be good for us as several storms will bring much need rain/snow to the region.

Monday, much cloudier, wetter, and chillier. Daytime highs will only be in the 40s. Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers will be the norm. We aren't expecting a washout, but everyone will see some sort of precip. (rain/mix/snow) by the end of the day. While lower elevations will likely just see cold rain through the day, higher elevations could see more of a rain/snow mix. By evening as we get even cooler temperatures, more regions will transition to snow, or at least a rain/snow mix.

Tuesday, chillier with lingering rain/snow showers. Daytime highs will once again only be in the 40s. Precipitation chances will be lower than Monday, but what we do see has a better chance of being in the form of snowfall, or at least a rain/snow mix.

Wednesday, the calm between two storms. Wednesday will actually be fairly pleasant with partly cloudy skies, some sunshine, and only a slight chance of a late evening shower. It will be chilly though, daytime highs will only top out in the 40s for most areas.

The rest of the forecast stays active. Unfortunately our Halloween forecast is trending unsettled. Make sure your local super hero's, witches, and princesses have good jackets and gloves as it will be unsettled and chilly for trick-or-treating. The weekend is shaping to be a bit better, but we will likely still have a few lingering rain/snow showers for Saturday.