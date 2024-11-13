Below freezing lows before more snow chances

Cold start and freezing or below this morning and highs today with clouds and sun at 45

Chances of snow in the central mountains move in this afternoon for the Sun Valley and Challis and the pistol tip of Idaho. Our skies will be cloudy and a bit dreary but slightly warmer daily with mid to upper 40's through Friday. Big system that abruptly changes the lay of the land Saturday with highs in the 30's and lows in the teens by Sunday morning. 60% chance of snow from mountains to the valley for the weekend. Consistently cold into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30's and lows still dropping next week to single digits overnight. Rogue chances of snow showers through the region continue, esp. for the highland areas.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather