Weak front with 30% chance of showers with lift from mountains and heat of the day. Highs in the mid 60's with winds starting from the north, then shifting west 5-10 miles this afternoon. These highs about 5 degree above average and lows in the 30's to start. Keep jackets and umbrellas around as we'll have better rain and storm chances and even a snow mix into the weekend with another front driving that energy to drop temperatures.

