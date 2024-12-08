High pressure takes control again

Our rather unimpressive storm is slowly moving out. We'll see a few leftover snow flurries in parts of the high country tonight, but most of us will be dry tonight. Winds should also taper off, which will be welcome. Overnight lows will generally be in the teens and 20s. The next few days look quiet as high pressure takes control. A storm will start to move in late Thursday into Friday with a few lingering snow showers on Saturday. As of right now, the numbers don't look too impressive, but there's still time for that to change. Here's hoping that we see something soon that brings us a white Christmas.

