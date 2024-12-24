A small dusting of snow for Christmas

Merry Christmas everyone. Tonight, into tomorrow morning, count on scattered rain and snow showers with most everyone transitioning to snow showers by the early hours of the morning. A white Christmas does look likely, but some parts of the snake river plain may only get a dusting of new snow. Christmas day, things will quiet down through the day, but things pick back up again with more storms and more snow chances Thursday through Sunday. By the week's end, we should have well over a foot of new snow in the mountains. We need the water, so it's welcome, but travel could be a bit iffy at times. As we approach New Year's, signs are pointing to a bit of cold snap. We'll have to watch and wait, but it could mean overnight temperatures in the single digits to possibly below zero.