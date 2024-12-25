Several winter storms headed our way

Big changes in the forecast. After a few smaller storms, we are finally getting a taste of proper winter weather with several storms pushing through.

Starting with Thursday we'll have scattered snow showers throughout the day. Expect an average of 1-4 inches of snow for valley locations, including the Snake River Plain, with mountain locations seeing 4-6 inches, and a few isolated spots seeing more. That's just for Thursday. Add in more snow for Friday and we could average two-day totals of about 3-6" for valleys, 6-10" for the highlands, and 10-18" for mountain locations. Pretty good.

We're not done by Friday though as another storm looks to bring more moisture for the weekend. It will be mild enough that valley locations will see rain or a rain/snow mix during the day with it becoming snow overnight. With both storms it will be windy at times, so blowing snow will be an issue. Some mountain passes could be dicey until plows get through.

Finally, it looks like we'll clear out and cool down around New Year's with daytime highs mainly in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits and low teens.