Winter Weather Advisories posted for New Year’s Day
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
222 PM MST Tue Dec 31 2024
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
- WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake
River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From 7 AM Wednesday to 5 AM Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility at
times, potentially impacting holiday travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and plan extra time
to reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5
1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few
steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces
could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Riverton WY
1225 PM MST Tue Dec 31 2024
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches.
- WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
- WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the evening and morning commutes through Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .