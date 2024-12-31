Winter Weather Advisories posted for New Year’s Day

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

222 PM MST Tue Dec 31 2024

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM

THURSDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake

River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain. WHEN…From 7 AM Wednesday to 5 AM Thursday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility at

times, potentially impacting holiday travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use extra caution while driving, and plan extra time

to reach your destination. For the latest highway conditions, call 5

1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov. When going outside, watch your first few

steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces

could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Riverton WY

1225 PM MST Tue Dec 31 2024

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM

MST THURSDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches. WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will

impact the evening and morning commutes through Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .