Cold temps and wind chills with a few spots of snow

Overnight lows around 1° for Idaho Falls. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow flurry.

For Saturday, it will be partly cloudy with a few pockets of light snow. A high temperature around 16°. Wind chill values as low as -9. North winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows around -1°.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and a slight chance of snow. A high temperature near 16°. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night, partly cloudy, with a low around -10°.

Monday will be sunny, with a high near 10°.

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST

MONDAY: