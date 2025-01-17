Cold temps and wind chills with a few spots of snow
Overnight lows around 1° for Idaho Falls. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow flurry.
For Saturday, it will be partly cloudy with a few pockets of light snow. A high temperature around 16°. Wind chill values as low as -9. North winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows around -1°.
Sunday, mostly cloudy and a slight chance of snow. A high temperature near 16°. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night, partly cloudy, with a low around -10°.
Monday will be sunny, with a high near 10°.
COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST
MONDAY:
- WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 30 below expected.
The coldest period will be Sunday night into Monday morning.
- WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.
- WHEN…From 5 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.
- IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes