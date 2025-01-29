Mostly sunny for Thursday; snow and rain on the way

Overnight will continue to be cold and clear. A low around 1°

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a high temperature in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -6. Light and variable wind.

Friday, a chance of rain and snow for the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Scattered snow for Friday night, with lows in the upper 20’s. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible around the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, Snow likely before 8am, then rain and snow between 8am and 2pm, then rain after 2pm. High temperatures in the upper 30’s for the Plain. Breezy, with winds around 10-15mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% . New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible around the Snake River Plain.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT: