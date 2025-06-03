Near normal temperatures for Wednesday with a slight thunderstorm risk

Tonight, we have a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42°.

We have some low pressure to our north, keeping our temperatures on the cooler and mild side. We have some moisture working through the region, leading to a few thunderstorms. High temperatures in the lower 70’s for Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will hang out in the 5-10 mph range, leading to some fabulous weather for the next couple of days.

High pressure works back in from the west coast this weekend, delivering a big warm-up into the 80’s and 90’s this weekend.