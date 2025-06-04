Warming trend with a minor thunderstorm risk

For Wednesday night, skies will stay mostly clear, and it’ll be a bit chilly with temperatures dipping to around 40°. Winds will shift from the north to the east-southeast at about 5 mph. A slight risk of thunderstorms remains in the outlook.

For Thursday, expect a beautiful, sunny day with highs near 75°. A gentle breeze will come from the north-northeast at around 5 mph. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Warmer for Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s.

On Saturday, sunshine continues and it’ll feel warmer with highs reaching around 83°.

Hot and sunny for Sunday, with highs climbing to around 90°.