Temps are warming with an isolated thunderstorm threat

Published 3:19 PM

Thursday evening & Friday:

A few light showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight, especially in the Central Mountains. Most other areas of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming will stay dry.

Sunny and warmer for Friday. Some areas could reach the low 80s by Friday afternoon.

Winds will be mostly light with some afternoon gusts around 15–20 mph.

High pressure is moving in, leading to sunnier and warmer days.

Weekend:

Dry and warm weather continues with high pressure in control. Highs will likely be above normal for this time of year, especially in the valleys. High temperatures will be reaching into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Early Next Week (Monday–Wednesday):

Monday looks hot—valleys could reach the low 90s.

A low-pressure system is expected to move in around Tuesday, possibly bringing some clouds and light showers, mainly to northern areas.

Temperatures may cool slightly midweek, but still remain warm overall.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

