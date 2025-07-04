Potential for gusty storms today

Showers and storms for the day sorry to say. Some parade moisture and intense weather may interrupt plans for the day. Highs in the upper 70s to 80 or so.

Hail and wind are possible with heavy downpours. This threat continues into the afternoon and things look ok for fireworks tonight on the 4th. Clearing into the weekend and highs will be warmer tomorrow and into the 80s and 90s with sun next week.

9-noon today will be sketchy for those of you headed out for parades and gatherings. Download the First Alert Weather App now and stay ahead of storms.






















