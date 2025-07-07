Sunny, HOT and breezy for Tuesday; Cold front late Wednesday

For Monday night, it will be clear and breezy. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Our conditions will remain hot and dry through Tuesday and most of Wednesday, before a cold front arrives late Wednesday. The cold front late Wednesday will usher the return of breezy winds and isolated wet and dry showers and thunderstorms.

Hot and sunny for Tuesday, with high temperatures in the lower 90’s. Winds from the west around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high temperature in the lower 90’s. Afternoon winds from the west around 10 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. A chance of thunderstorms for the evening.

FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY FOR SOUTHEAST IDAHO DUE TO GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY:

A dry cold front that should swing through Wednesday night will bring an increase in the wind on Wednesday afternoon and evening that will combine with very low relative humidity in portions of southern Idaho to produce critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.